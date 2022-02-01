Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.81. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 867,650 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

