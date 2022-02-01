Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.81. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 867,650 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

