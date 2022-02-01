Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.08% of Federal Signal worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Federal Signal by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

FSS stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

