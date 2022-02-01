Fei Protocol (FEI) Achieves Market Cap of $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.97 or 0.07186370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,728.00 or 0.99862538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00054079 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

