Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RACE opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

