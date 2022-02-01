Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Down 0.9%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.25 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.38). Approximately 182,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 785,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of £106.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.09.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

