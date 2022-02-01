Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS: FQVTF) in the last few weeks:

1/31/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/28/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $3,200.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Fevertree Drinks was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2022 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($29.58) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92).

12/14/2021 – Fevertree Drinks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 3,350 ($45.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Fevertree Drinks is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FQVTF stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

