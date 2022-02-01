FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Short Interest Up 36.7% in January

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 541,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,924. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. Equities analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

