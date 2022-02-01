Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 367 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $754.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.95.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $608.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $628.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

