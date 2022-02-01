Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $9.19 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

Shares of GD stock opened at $212.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.29. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.