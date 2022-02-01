Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB opened at $313.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.79.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,369 shares of company stock worth $86,640,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

