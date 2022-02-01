Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 4,220 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $253.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.36 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

