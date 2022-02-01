Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 6,008 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

