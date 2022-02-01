Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 6,380 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

