Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 948 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,777,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

NYSE:GS opened at $354.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.29 and its 200-day moving average is $391.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.00 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

