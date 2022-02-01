Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after buying an additional 246,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after buying an additional 657,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after purchasing an additional 389,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,129,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

