Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $235.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Danske downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

