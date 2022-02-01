FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.69 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $47.05 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002472 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004062 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 807,185,415 coins and its circulating supply is 471,890,618 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

