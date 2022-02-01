First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Shares of THFF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. 78,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,644. The company has a market cap of $573.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Financial by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

