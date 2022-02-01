First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 84,614 shares.The stock last traded at $44.57 and had previously closed at $44.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get First Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 248.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.