First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Hits New 52-Week High at $251.96

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $251.96 and last traded at $250.99, with a volume of 2261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.60. The stock has a market cap of $794.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.32.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $12.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.23%.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

