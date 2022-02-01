First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

EQR stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

