First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,279 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Smartsheet by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,218,000 after acquiring an additional 328,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,408,266 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

