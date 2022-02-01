First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.7% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $494.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

