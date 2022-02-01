First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $138.60.

