First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,911,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,255 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,706 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HZNP opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.28. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

