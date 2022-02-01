First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

