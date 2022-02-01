First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Mplx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

