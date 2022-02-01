First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,049,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. 1,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.28. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

