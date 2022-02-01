First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 198,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of NYSE:FEI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. 332,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

