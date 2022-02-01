First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,369 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 646% compared to the average daily volume of 720 call options.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,055,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 974,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 804,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,358,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,036,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

