FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

