Fiserv (FISV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv stock opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

