Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 12,592 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 31st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52.

On Monday, December 6th, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00.

Shares of FISV traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

