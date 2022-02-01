Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Down to $31.00

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $30.14. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 70 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.12.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 105,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 46.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.