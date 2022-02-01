FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Up 36.7% in January

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 804,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after buying an additional 483,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,709,000 after buying an additional 155,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

FLT traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.69. The stock had a trading volume of 569,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.10. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

