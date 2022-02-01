FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.05

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.05 and traded as low as $38.09. FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLIDF)

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

