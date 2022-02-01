Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Fluor worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 728.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of FLR stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.