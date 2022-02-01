Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.05% of Flushing Financial worth $21,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 106,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

