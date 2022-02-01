FMC (FMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FMC opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

