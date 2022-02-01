Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Down 4.5%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.69. 1,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 168,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

