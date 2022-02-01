ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $14.85. ForgeRock shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 2,878 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FORG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. Analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,359,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

