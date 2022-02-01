FormFactor (FORM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FORM opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FormFactor by 69.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FormFactor by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

