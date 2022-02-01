FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of FormFactor worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FormFactor by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

