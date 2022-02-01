Formula Growth Ltd. Buys New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,985,000. Simon Property Group accounts for 3.3% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.05% of Simon Property Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average is $144.37. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

