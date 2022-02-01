Formula Growth Ltd. Grows Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Zuora comprises about 2.4% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.80% of Zuora worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 709,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 405,745 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 866,550 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Zuora by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zuora by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 427,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zuora by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $316,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 6,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,319. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

