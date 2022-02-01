Formula Growth Ltd. Raises Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 2.3% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.83. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.