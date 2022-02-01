Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $20,592,317 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.51. 81,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,845. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

