Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $26.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $910.60. The stock had a trading volume of 293,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,223,002. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,028.81 and a 200-day moving average of $895.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $914.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,247,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,021,407 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

