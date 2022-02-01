Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.79. 29,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.30 and its 200-day moving average is $360.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $379.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

