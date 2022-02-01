Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,214 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.92. 8,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.95. The company has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

